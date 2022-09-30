North Liberty Liberty overcomes deficit and Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 68-6

North Liberty stepped up after being down and cruised past Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 68-6 on September 30 in Iowa football.
