 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Liberty Liberty overcomes deficit and Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 68-6

  • 0

North Liberty stepped up after being down and cruised past Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 68-6 on September 30 in Iowa football.

Last season, North Liberty and Mt Pleasant Mount Pleasant squared off with October 1, 2021 at North Liberty High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 16, North Liberty squared off with Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Women’s rights group demand Iran to be expelled from the World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News