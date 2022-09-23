North Liberty Liberty handles stress test to best Eldridge North Scott 20-16

North Liberty edged Eldridge North Scott 20-16 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.

Eldridge North Scott showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over North Liberty as the first quarter ended.

Had this been a prize fight, the Lancers would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 9-0 lead on the Lightning.

Eldridge North Scott had cause for optimism when it began the final quarter on top of North Liberty 9-6.

The Lightning rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Lancers 14-7 in the last stanza for the victory.

