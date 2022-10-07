 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Liberty Liberty flexes defensive muscle to keep Fort Madison off the scoreboard 49-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as North Liberty shutout Fort Madison 49-0 in Iowa high school football on October 7.

North Liberty opened with a 14-0 advantage over Fort Madison through the first quarter.

The Lightning registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Bloodhounds.

North Liberty pulled to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time North Liberty and Fort Madison played in a 24-16 game on October 8, 2021. For more, click here.

Recently on September 23, North Liberty squared off with Eldridge North Scott in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

