North Liberty Liberty flexes defensive muscle to keep Fort Madison off the scoreboard 49-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as North Liberty shutout Fort Madison 49-0 in Iowa high school football on October 7.

North Liberty opened with a 14-0 advantage over Fort Madison through the first quarter.

The Lightning registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Bloodhounds.

North Liberty pulled to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

