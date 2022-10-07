North Liberty Liberty flexes defensive muscle to keep Fort Madison off the scoreboard 49-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as North Liberty shutout Fort Madison 49-0 in Iowa high school football on October 7.
North Liberty opened with a 14-0 advantage over Fort Madison through the first quarter.
The Lightning registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Bloodhounds.
North Liberty pulled to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
The last time North Liberty and Fort Madison played in a 24-16 game on October 8, 2021. For more, click here.
