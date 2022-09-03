North Liberty Liberty dispatches Marion Linn-Mar 25-14

North Liberty tipped and eventually toppled Marion Linn-Mar 25-14 at North Liberty High on September 2 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave North Liberty a 11-0 lead over Marion Linn-Mar.

The Lightning's offense pulled in front for a 25-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Marion Linn-Mar drew within 25-14 in the third quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

