North Liberty Liberty dances past Webster City 24-14

North Liberty notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Webster City 24-14 in Iowa high school football on October 28.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with North Liberty and Webster City settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The third quarter gave North Liberty a 24-14 lead over Webster City.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.

