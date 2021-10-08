North Liberty Liberty casts spell on Fort Madison 24-16

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and North Liberty nabbed it to nudge past Fort Madison 24-16 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 8.

The first quarter gave the Lightning a 21-13 lead over the Bloodhounds.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 24-16 final-quarter tie.

