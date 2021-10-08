 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Liberty Liberty casts spell on Fort Madison 24-16

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and North Liberty nabbed it to nudge past Fort Madison 24-16 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 8.

Recently on September 24 , North Liberty squared up on Eldridge North Scott in a football game . For more, click here.

The first quarter gave the Lightning a 21-13 lead over the Bloodhounds.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 24-16 final-quarter tie.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News