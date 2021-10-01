North Liberty Liberty baffles Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 56-0

North Liberty unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant in a 56-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup.

North Liberty opened with a 21-0 advantage over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant through the first quarter.

North Liberty Liberty's offense thundered to a 42-0 lead over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant at the intermission.

North Liberty remained on top of Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant through a scoreless third quarter.

