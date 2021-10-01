 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Liberty Liberty baffles Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 56-0

North Liberty unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant in a 56-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup.

North Liberty opened with a 21-0 advantage over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant through the first quarter.

North Liberty Liberty's offense thundered to a 42-0 lead over Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant at the intermission.

North Liberty remained on top of Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant through a scoreless third quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News