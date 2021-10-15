No scoring allowed; Waterloo Columbus pushes past Sumner-Fred 42-0

Waterloo Columbus' defense throttled Sumner-Fred, resulting in a shutout win 42-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Waterloo Columbus drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Sumner-Fred after the first quarter.
Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 28-0.
Waterloo Columbus stormed over Sumner-Fred when the fourth quarter began 35-0.
