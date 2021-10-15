 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No scoring allowed; Waterloo Columbus pushes past Sumner-Fred 42-0

Waterloo Columbus' defense throttled Sumner-Fred, resulting in a shutout win 42-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Waterloo Columbus drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Sumner-Fred after the first quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 28-0.

Waterloo Columbus stormed over Sumner-Fred when the fourth quarter began 35-0.

Recently on October 1 , Waterloo Columbus squared up on Dyersville Beckman in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News