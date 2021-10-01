 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No scoring allowed; Northwood-Kensett pushes past Rockford 63-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Northwood-Kensett stuffed Rockford 63-0 to the tune of a shutout during this Iowa football game.

Northwood-Kensett pulled ahead in front of Rockford 42-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News