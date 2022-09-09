No scoring allowed: Hudson pushes past Traer North Tama 17-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Hudson as it controlled Traer North Tama's offense 17-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in Iowa high school football action on September 9.

Hudson opened with a 7-0 advantage over Traer North Tama through the first quarter.

The Pirates opened a meager 14-0 gap over the Redhawks at the intermission.

Hudson stormed to a 17-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.