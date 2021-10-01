No scoring allowed; Greene North Butler pushes past Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 30-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Greene North Butler shutout Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 30-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 1.
Greene North Butler's offense breathed fire to a 22-0 lead over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar at halftime.
Defense muted both offenses in scoreless first and third quarters.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.