No scoring allowed: Dubuque Senior pushes past Waterloo West 34-0

Dubuque Senior's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Waterloo West 34-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 16.

Dubuque Senior moved in front of Waterloo West 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams fought to a 31-0 intermission margin at the Wahawks' expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Rams added to their advantage with a 3-0 margin in the closing period.

