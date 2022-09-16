 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No scoring allowed: Dubuque Senior pushes past Waterloo West 34-0

Dubuque Senior's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Waterloo West 34-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 16.

Dubuque Senior moved in front of Waterloo West 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams fought to a 31-0 intermission margin at the Wahawks' expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Rams added to their advantage with a 3-0 margin in the closing period.

In recent action on September 2, Waterloo West faced off against Cedar Falls and Dubuque Senior took on Cedar Rapids Prairie on September 2 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. For more, click here.

