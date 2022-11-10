No quit here: Deficit doesn't discourage Grundy Center in victory over Moville Woodbury Central 49-20

Grundy Center fell behind early, but recovered to overcome Moville Woodbury Central 49-20 for an Iowa high school football victory on November 10.

The start wasn't the problem for Moville Woodbury Central, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Grundy Center through the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans kept a 28-7 intermission margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Grundy Center steamrolled to a 42-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Spartans added to their advantage with a 7-6 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.