No quit here: Deficit doesn't discourage Grundy Center in victory over Moville Woodbury Central 49-20

Grundy Center fell behind early, but recovered to overcome Moville Woodbury Central 49-20 for an Iowa high school football victory on November 10.
The start wasn't the problem for Moville Woodbury Central, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Grundy Center through the end of the first quarter.
The Spartans kept a 28-7 intermission margin at the Wildcats' expense.
Grundy Center steamrolled to a 42-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Spartans added to their advantage with a 7-6 margin in the closing period.
Last season, Grundy Center and Moville Woodbury Central squared off with November 11, 2021 at Grundy Center High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
