 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No quit here: Deficit doesn't discourage Grundy Center in victory over Moville Woodbury Central 49-20

  • 0

Grundy Center fell behind early, but recovered to overcome Moville Woodbury Central 49-20 for an Iowa high school football victory on November 10.

The start wasn't the problem for Moville Woodbury Central, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Grundy Center through the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans kept a 28-7 intermission margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Grundy Center steamrolled to a 42-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Spartans added to their advantage with a 7-6 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Grundy Center and Moville Woodbury Central squared off with November 11, 2021 at Grundy Center High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

Recently on October 28, Grundy Center squared off with Columbus Junction Columbus in a football game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News