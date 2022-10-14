No quarter given: Solon puts down Grinnell 51-7

Solon controlled the action to earn an impressive 51-7 win against Grinnell at Solon High on October 14 in Iowa football action.

Solon opened with a 14-7 advantage over Grinnell through the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense darted in front for a 21-7 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Solon roared to a 37-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Spartans outscored the Tigers 14-0 in the final quarter.

