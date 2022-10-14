 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No quarter given: Solon puts down Grinnell 51-7

  • 0

Solon controlled the action to earn an impressive 51-7 win against Grinnell at Solon High on October 14 in Iowa football action.

Solon opened with a 14-7 advantage over Grinnell through the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense darted in front for a 21-7 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Solon roared to a 37-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Spartans outscored the Tigers 14-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Solon and Grinnell faced off on October 15, 2021 at Grinnell High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 30, Solon squared off with Washington in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

