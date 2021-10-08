 Skip to main content
No quarter given: Rockford puts down Maynard West Central 50-26

Rockford's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Maynard West Central 50-26 on October 8 in Iowa football action.

Recently on September 24 , Rockford squared up on Riceville in a football game . Click here for a recap

Rockford opened with a 16-0 advantage over Maynard West Central through the first quarter.

Rockford's offense took charge to a 38-14 lead over Maynard West Central at halftime.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

Rockford matched Maynard West Central's offensive output 12-12 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.

