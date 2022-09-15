No quarter given: Iowa City West puts down Davenport North 42-7

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Iowa City West broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 42-7 explosion on Davenport North for an Iowa high school football victory on September 15.

The first quarter gave Iowa City West a 15-0 lead over Davenport North.

The Trojans opened a giant 42-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Wildcats rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Trojans prevailed.

