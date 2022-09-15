No quarter given: Iowa City West puts down Davenport North 42-7

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Iowa City West broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 42-7 explosion on Davenport North for an Iowa high school football victory on September 15.
The first quarter gave Iowa City West a 15-0 lead over Davenport North.
The Trojans opened a giant 42-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
The Wildcats rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Trojans prevailed.
In recent action on September 2, Davenport North faced off against Davenport West and Iowa City West took on Muscatine on September 2 at Iowa City West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
