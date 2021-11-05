No quarter given: Grundy Center puts down Traer North Tama 28-7

Grundy Center's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Traer North Tama 28-7 on November 5 in Iowa football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense darted to a 20-7 lead over the Redhawks at the intermission.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.