No quarter given: Grundy Center puts down Traer North Tama 28-7

Grundy Center's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Traer North Tama 28-7 on November 5 in Iowa football action.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
The Spartans' offense darted to a 20-7 lead over the Redhawks at the intermission.
Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.
Recently on October 22 , Grundy Center squared up on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.