No quarter given: Grundy Center puts down Traer North Tama 28-7

Grundy Center's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Traer North Tama 28-7 on November 5 in Iowa football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense darted to a 20-7 lead over the Redhawks at the intermission.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

