No quarter given: Eldora South Hardin puts down Manly Central Springs 46-21

Eldora South Hardin delivered all the smoke to disorient Manly Central Springs and flew away with a 46-21 win in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.

The first quarter gave Eldora South Hardin a 19-7 lead over Manly Central Springs.

The Tigers registered a 39-14 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Eldora South Hardin and Manly Central Springs each scored in the third quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

