 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No quarter given: Aplington-Parkersburg puts down Manly Central Springs 48-7

  • 0

Aplington-Parkersburg put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Manly Central Springs for a 48-7 victory on October 7 in Iowa football.

The first quarter gave Aplington-Parkersburg a 7-0 lead over Manly Central Springs.

The Falcons' offense thundered in front for a 35-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Manly Central Springs got within 41-7.

Conditioning showed as the Falcons outscored the Panthers 7-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Aplington-Parkersburg and Manly Central Springs squared off with October 8, 2021 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

In recent action on September 23, Manly Central Springs faced off against Denver and Aplington-Parkersburg took on Eldora South Hardin on September 23 at Eldora South Hardin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News