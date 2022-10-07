No quarter given: Aplington-Parkersburg puts down Manly Central Springs 48-7

Aplington-Parkersburg put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Manly Central Springs for a 48-7 victory on October 7 in Iowa football.

The first quarter gave Aplington-Parkersburg a 7-0 lead over Manly Central Springs.

The Falcons' offense thundered in front for a 35-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Manly Central Springs got within 41-7.

Conditioning showed as the Falcons outscored the Panthers 7-0 in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.