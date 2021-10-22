No pain, no gain; Mason City overcomes Epworth Western Dubuque 38-22

Mason City grabbed a 38-22 victory at the expense of Epworth Western Dubuque in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave the Mohawks a 10-0 lead over the Bobcats.

Mason City's offense jumped to a 17-6 lead over Epworth Western Dubuque at the intermission.

The Mohawks' position showed as they carried a 24-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

