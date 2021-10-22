No pain, no gain; Cedar Rapids Prairie overcomes Marion Linn-Mar 36-20

Saddled up and ready to go, Cedar Rapids Prairie spurred past Marion Linn-Mar 36-20 on October 22 in Iowa football action.
The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids Prairie a 7-0 lead over Marion Linn-Mar.
The Hawks' offense jumped to a 22-7 lead over the Lions at halftime.
Cedar Rapids Prairie moved over Marion Linn-Mar 22-20 heading to the fourth quarter.
