No mercy: Williamsburg shuts down Centerville in defensive masterpiece 35-0

No worries, Williamsburg's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 35-0 shutout of Centerville in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Williamsburg opened with a 14-0 advantage over Centerville through the first quarter.

The Raiders' offense charged in front for a 28-0 lead over the Big Reds at the intermission.

Williamsburg pulled to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

