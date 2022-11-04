No mercy: Williamsburg shuts down Centerville in defensive masterpiece 35-0

No worries, Williamsburg's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 35-0 shutout of Centerville in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Williamsburg opened with a 14-0 advantage over Centerville through the first quarter.
The Raiders' offense charged in front for a 28-0 lead over the Big Reds at the intermission.
Williamsburg pulled to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Williamsburg and Centerville faced off on September 24, 2021 at Centerville High School. For a full recap, click here.
