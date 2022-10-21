No mercy: Fairbank Wapsie Valley shuts down Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in defensive masterpiece 35-0

No worries, Fairbank Wapsie Valley's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 35-0 shutout of Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 21.
In recent action on October 7, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Traer North Tama and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Britt West Hancock on October 7 at Britt West Hancock High School. For more, click here.
