 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No mercy: Algona Bishop Garrigan shuts down Northwood-Kensett in defensive masterpiece 63-0

  • 0

A suffocating defense helped Algona Bishop Garrigan handle Northwood-Kensett 63-0 on October 14 in Iowa football.

Last season, Northwood-Kensett and Algona Bishop Garrigan faced off on October 15, 2021 at Northwood-Kensett High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 29, Northwood-Kensett squared off with Gladbrook-Reinbeck in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News