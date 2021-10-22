Newell-Fonda makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Janesville 63-8

Newell-Fonda dominated from start to finish in a resounding 63-8 win over Janesville in Iowa high school football action on October 22.
Newell-Fonda jumped in front of Janesville 13-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Mustangs fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Wildcats' expense.
Newell-Fonda stormed over Janesville when the fourth quarter began 49-0.
