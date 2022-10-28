Newell-Fonda explodes past Gilbertville Don Bosco 35-10

Newell-Fonda didn't tinker with Gilbertville Don Bosco, scoring a 35-10 result in the win column in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Dons took a 10-0 lead over the Mustangs heading to the halftime locker room.

Newell-Fonda broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-10 lead over Gilbertville Don Bosco.

The Mustangs put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Dons 15-0 in the last stanza.

