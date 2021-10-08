New London tenderizes Lone Tree 53-8

New London's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Lone Tree 53-8 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
New London fought to a 34-0 intermission margin at Lone Tree's expense.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.
