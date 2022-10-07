 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New London staggers Lone Tree with resounding performance 58-21

New London turned in a thorough domination of Lone Tree 58-21 on October 7 in Iowa football action.

The last time New London and Lone Tree played in a 53-8 game on October 8, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

