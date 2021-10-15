New Hampton survives taut tilt with Clear Lake 32-28

New Hampton wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 32-28 victory over Clear Lake in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Chickasaws moved in front of the Lions 8-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Chickasaws' offense jumped to a 20-14 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Chickasaws had enough offense to deny the Lions in the end.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.