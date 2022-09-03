New Hampton shuts off the power on Charles City 36-7

New Hampton raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 36-7 win over Charles City at Charles City High on September 2 in Iowa football action.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Chickasaws' offense pulled in front for a 30-0 lead over the Comets at halftime.

New Hampton charged to a 36-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Chickasaws' advantage was wide enough to weather the Comets' 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

