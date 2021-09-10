New Hampton manhandles Oelwein 50-20

New Hampton earned a convincing 50-20 win over Oelwein in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.

The Chickasaws jumped on top to a 50-12 bulge over the Huskies as the fourth quarter began.

New Hampton's offense breathed fire to a 36-6 lead over Oelwein at the intermission.

New Hampton opened with an 8-0 advantage over Oelwein through the first quarter.

