New Hampton manhandles Oelwein 50-20

New Hampton earned a convincing 50-20 win over Oelwein in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.
The Chickasaws jumped on top to a 50-12 bulge over the Huskies as the fourth quarter began.
New Hampton's offense breathed fire to a 36-6 lead over Oelwein at the intermission.
New Hampton opened with an 8-0 advantage over Oelwein through the first quarter.
