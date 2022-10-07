 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Hampton collects victory over Forest City 28-18

New Hampton put together a victorious gameplan to stop Forest City 28-18 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 7.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Indians took an 18-14 lead over the Chickasaws heading to the intermission locker room.

New Hampton broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 22-18 lead over Forest City.

Conditioning showed as the Chickasaws outscored the Indians 6-0 in the final quarter.

