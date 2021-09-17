 Skip to main content
New Hampton claims gritty victory against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 42-35
New Hampton poked just enough holes in Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's defense to garner a taut 42-35 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on September 17. .

The Cardinals showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-6 advantage over the Chickasaws as the first quarter ended.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 14-6.

The Chickasaws broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-21 lead over the Cardinals.

The two squads struggled to a draw at the final quarter, setting for a 42-35 tie.

In recent action on September 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Humboldt and New Hampton took on Charles City on September 3 at New Hampton High School. For a full recap, click here.

