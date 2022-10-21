Never a doubt: Monona MFL MarMac breezes past Durant 48-12

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Monona MFL MarMac did exactly that with a 48-12 win against Durant on October 21 in Iowa football.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 27-6 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Monona MFL MarMac steamrolled to a 35-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Bulldogs outscored the Wildcats 13-0 in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.