Never a doubt: Iowa City Regina breezes past Wilton 37-13

Iowa City Regina flexed its muscle and floored Wilton 37-13 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 23.
The first quarter gave Iowa City Regina a 14-0 lead over Wilton.
The Regals registered a 21-6 advantage at halftime over the Beavers.
Iowa City Regina roared to a 37-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Regals' advantage was wide enough to weather the Beavers' 7-0 margin in the final quarter.
The last time Iowa City Regina and Wilton played in a 35-7 game on September 24, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 9, Iowa City Regina faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie and Wilton took on Riverside Highland on September 9 at Riverside Highland High School. Click here for a recap
