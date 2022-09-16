Never a doubt: Fairbank Wapsie Valley breezes past Ackley AGWSR 42-14

Fairbank Wapsie Valley controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-14 win against Ackley AGWSR at Ackley Agwsr High on September 16 in Iowa football action.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley moved in front of Ackley AGWSR 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors opened a meager 21-8 gap over the Cougars at the intermission.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley steamrolled to a 35-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.