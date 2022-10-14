 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Never a doubt: Eldridge North Scott breezes past Fort Madison 49-14

Fort Madison got no credit and no consideration from Eldridge North Scott, which slammed the door 49-14 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 14.

Eldridge North Scott drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Fort Madison after the first quarter.

The Lancers fought to a 35-7 intermission margin at the Bloodhounds' expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Lancers' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

The last time Eldridge North Scott and Fort Madison played in a 35-0 game on October 15, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 30, Eldridge North Scott squared off with Burlington in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

