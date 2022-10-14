Never a doubt: Eldridge North Scott breezes past Fort Madison 49-14

Fort Madison got no credit and no consideration from Eldridge North Scott, which slammed the door 49-14 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 14.
Eldridge North Scott drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Fort Madison after the first quarter.
The Lancers fought to a 35-7 intermission margin at the Bloodhounds' expense.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.
The Lancers' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.
