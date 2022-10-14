Nerve-racking affair ends with North Liberty Liberty on top of Burlington 29-28

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but North Liberty didn't mind, dispatching Burlington 29-28 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Burlington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over North Liberty as the first quarter ended.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with North Liberty and Burlington locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Lightning, who enjoyed the upper hand in an 8-7 final quarter, too.

