Nerve-racking affair ends with Cedar Falls on top of Ankeny Centennial 14-10

Cedar Falls edged Ankeny Centennial 14-10 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 28.

Cedar Falls opened with a 7-0 advantage over Ankeny Centennial through the first quarter.

The Jaguars came from behind to grab the advantage 10-7 at halftime over the Tigers.

Cedar Falls broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 14-10 lead over Ankeny Centennial.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Cedar Falls and Ankeny Centennial faced off on September 17, 2021 at Cedar Falls High School.

Recently on October 14, Cedar Falls squared off with Bettendorf in a football game.

