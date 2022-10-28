Nerve-racking affair ends with Cedar Falls on top of Ankeny Centennial 14-10

Cedar Falls edged Ankeny Centennial 14-10 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 28.
Cedar Falls opened with a 7-0 advantage over Ankeny Centennial through the first quarter.
The Jaguars came from behind to grab the advantage 10-7 at halftime over the Tigers.
Cedar Falls broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 14-10 lead over Ankeny Centennial.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
