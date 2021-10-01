Nerve-racking affair ends with Belle Plaine on top of Ogden 16-14

Belle Plaine topped Ogden 16-14 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Bulldogs took a 7-0 lead over the Plainsmen heading to the intermission locker room.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 7-0 at first quarter.
