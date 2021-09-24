Nashua-Plainfield soars over Conrad BCLUW 38-6

Nashua-Plainfield offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Conrad BCLUW with an all-around effort during this 38-6 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on September 24.
Nashua-Plainfield opened with an 8-0 advantage over Conrad BCLUW through the first quarter.
Nashua-Plainfield's offense roared to a 24-0 lead over Conrad BCLUW at halftime.
Nashua-Plainfield's reign showed as it carried a 32-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Both squads drew cheers for final-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 6-6 draw, which was all Nashua-Plainfield needed.
