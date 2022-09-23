Nashua-Plainfield secures a win over Conrad BCLUW 20-6

Nashua-Plainfield stretched out and finally snapped Conrad BCLUW to earn a 20-6 victory at Conrad Bcluw High on September 23 in Iowa football action.
A halftime tie at 6-6 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
There was no room for doubt as the Huskies added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.
