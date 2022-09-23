 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nashua-Plainfield secures a win over Conrad BCLUW 20-6

Nashua-Plainfield stretched out and finally snapped Conrad BCLUW to earn a 20-6 victory at Conrad Bcluw High on September 23 in Iowa football action.

A halftime tie at 6-6 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

There was no room for doubt as the Huskies added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.

The last time Nashua-Plainfield and Conrad BCLUW played in a 38-6 game on September 24, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on September 9, Conrad BCLUW faced off against Ackley AGWSR and Nashua-Plainfield took on Manly Central Springs on September 9 at Manly Central Springs High School. For a full recap, click here.

