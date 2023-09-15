Nashua-Plainfield scored early and often in a 42-7 win over Ackley AGWSR at Ackley Agwsr High on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.
The first quarter gave Nashua-Plainfield a 16-0 lead over Ackley AGWSR.
The Huskies opened a monstrous 28-0 gap over the Cougars at the intermission.
Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.
The Huskies held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Last season, Nashua-Plainfield and Ackley AGWSR squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Ackley AGWSR High School.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Ackley AGWSR faced off against Conrad BCLUW and Nashua-Plainfield took on Traer North Tama on Sept. 1 at Nashua-Plainfield High School.
