Nashua-Plainfield scored early and often in a 42-7 win over Ackley AGWSR at Ackley Agwsr High on Sept. 15 in Iowa football action.

The first quarter gave Nashua-Plainfield a 16-0 lead over Ackley AGWSR.

The Huskies opened a monstrous 28-0 gap over the Cougars at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Huskies held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Nashua-Plainfield and Ackley AGWSR squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Ackley AGWSR High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.