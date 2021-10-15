 Skip to main content
Nashua-Plainfield outlasts Hudson in overtime classic 20-18

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Nashua-Plainfield could edge Hudson 20-18 on October 15 in Iowa football action.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Huskies hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 20-18 advantage in the frame.

