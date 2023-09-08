It was a tough night for Conrad BCLUW which was overmatched by Nashua-Plainfield in this 46-6 verdict.

Last season, Nashua-Plainfield and Conrad BCLUW squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Conrad BCLUW High School.

