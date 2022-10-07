 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nashua-Plainfield dismantles Ackley AGWSR 42-8

It would have taken a herculean effort for Ackley AGWSR to claim this one, and Nashua-Plainfield wouldn't allow that in a 42-8 decision at Ackley Agwsr High on October 7 in Iowa football action.

Nashua-Plainfield opened with a 6-0 advantage over Ackley AGWSR through the first quarter.

The Huskies registered a 22-8 advantage at intermission over the Cougars.

Nashua-Plainfield pulled to a 36-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Huskies hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Nashua-Plainfield and Ackley AGWSR faced off on October 8, 2021 at Nashua-Plainfield High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on September 23, Ackley AGWSR faced off against Grundy Center and Nashua-Plainfield took on Conrad BCLUW on September 23 at Conrad BCLUW High School. For a full recap, click here.

