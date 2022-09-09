Nashua-Plainfield controls the action and Manly Central Springs 46-18

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Nashua-Plainfield broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 46-18 explosion on Manly Central Springs at Manly Central Springs High on September 9 in Iowa football action.

Nashua-Plainfield jumped in front of Manly Central Springs 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Nashua-Plainfield roared to a 40-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

