Muscatine wins tense tussle with Davenport West 24-18

Muscatine poked just enough holes in Davenport West's defense to garner a taut 24-18 victory in Iowa high school football on October 22.

Muscatine drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Davenport West after the first quarter.

Muscatine's offense jumped to a 14-8 lead over Davenport West at halftime.

Muscatine's edge showed as it carried a 21-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both squads drew cheers for fourth-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 3-3 draw, which were all the Muskies needed.

