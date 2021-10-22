Muscatine wins tense tussle with Davenport West 24-18

Muscatine poked just enough holes in Davenport West's defense to garner a taut 24-18 victory in Iowa high school football on October 22.
In recent action on October 8, Muscatine faced off against Dubuque Senior and Davenport West took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on October 7 at Davenport West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Muscatine drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Davenport West after the first quarter.
Muscatine's offense jumped to a 14-8 lead over Davenport West at halftime.
Muscatine's edge showed as it carried a 21-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
Both squads drew cheers for fourth-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 3-3 draw, which were all the Muskies needed.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.