Muscatine topped Davenport Central 14-13 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup on Aug. 31.

Muscatine opened with a 14-7 advantage over Davenport Central through the first quarter.

Davenport Central tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 14-13 in the third quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

