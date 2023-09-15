Muscatine scored early and often in a 41-21 win over Dubuque Hempstead in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Muscatine opened with a 20-0 advantage over Dubuque Hempstead through the first quarter.

The Mustangs rallied in the second quarter by making it 27-14.

Muscatine steamrolled to a 34-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Muskies and the Mustangs each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Muscatine and Dubuque Hempstead squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Muscatine High School.

In recent action on Aug. 31, Muscatine faced off against Davenport Central and Dubuque Hempstead took on Waterloo West on Sept. 1 at Dubuque Hempstead High School.

